Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.