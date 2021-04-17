LGO Token Price Tops $0.61 (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One LGO Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. LGO Token has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $386,333.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGO Token has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token (LGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

