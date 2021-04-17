LHT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, LHT has traded up 125.3% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $326,857.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006074 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

