LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $14.84 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,028,701,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,596,899 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

