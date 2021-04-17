Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $14,455.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.