Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $870,049.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,757,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,757,856 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

