Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

