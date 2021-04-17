MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $1.92 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00013856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

