Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.24. 296,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

