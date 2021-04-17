MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.16

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $325,757.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00308233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.00731968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,086.26 or 0.99162776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.00830466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

