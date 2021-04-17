MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

Shares of MKTX traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.95. The company had a trading volume of 256,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.97 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

