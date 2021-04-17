Mask Network Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $17.31 or 0.00028068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $171.00 million and $49.50 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,751 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

