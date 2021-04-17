McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 651,914 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02.

