Mdex Hits Market Cap of $688.92 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00005823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $688.92 million and $382.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00305387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00735641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,511.36 or 0.99462713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.00830064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

