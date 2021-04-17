Megacoin (MEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Megacoin has a market cap of $840,805.76 and $39.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00517944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,458,903 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.