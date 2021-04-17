MenaPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,206.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00718126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00086486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

