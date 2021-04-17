MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.56 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $125.56 million and $3.54 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00298247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.00753333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.05 or 0.99365774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00852983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,664,701,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,485,014 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

