Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $41.70 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $41.70 million and $225,470.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.