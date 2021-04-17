Mettalex Market Cap Reaches $13.22 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $11.77 or 0.00019024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00732363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.95 or 0.99451393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.00828796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

