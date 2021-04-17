Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55,581 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

