Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

