Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Achieves $4.00 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $33,549.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,919,640 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

