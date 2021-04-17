Mining Core Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Cap of $39,704.26

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $39,704.26 and $15,700.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

