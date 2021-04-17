Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $18,266.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $345.39 or 0.00560684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00308233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.00731968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,086.26 or 0.99162776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.00830466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 94,799 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

