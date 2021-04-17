Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $8.25 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00013391 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $278,227.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00308233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.00731968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,086.26 or 0.99162776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.00830466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,320,733 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.