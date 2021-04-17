Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $15.02 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $60,458.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00580346 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

