mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $449,526.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,131.17 or 0.99724211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00135550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

