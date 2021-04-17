Name Changing Token (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.46 million and $253,947.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00726174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.