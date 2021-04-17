Nano Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $815.94 million and approximately $89.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00009959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,487.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.28 or 0.03999636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00536407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.34 or 0.01763509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.00681902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.00560667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00443233 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

