NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $107.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00009753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00343046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,100,850 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

