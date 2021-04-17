Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,773.02

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $292,773.02 and approximately $37.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

