NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

