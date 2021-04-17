NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, NFT has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $421,566.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.