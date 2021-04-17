NFTX Achieves Market Cap of $74.07 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $158.13 or 0.00255404 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and $3.13 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

