NOIA Network Price Hits $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.