Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,495,640 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,495,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,872,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

