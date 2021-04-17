Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 357,319 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357,319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,546,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Qualys by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

