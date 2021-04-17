Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 507,638 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,510,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.