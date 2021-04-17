Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 537,366 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,634,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of EnerSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $93.02 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

