Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 668,391 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 668,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,157,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

LSPD stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.