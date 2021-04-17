Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,098,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,701,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.46% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

