Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,092,335 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,092,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,999,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

