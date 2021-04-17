Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,096,333 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,096,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,691,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.76% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

