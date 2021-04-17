Norges Bank Buys Shares of 6,833,575 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,833,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,307,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of BlackBerry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,581. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

