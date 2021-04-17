Norges Bank Invests $43.64 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,423,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,639,000. Norges Bank owned 2.47% of Euronav as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.36 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

