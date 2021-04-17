Norges Bank Invests $43.91 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 622,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,911,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Diodes by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diodes by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

