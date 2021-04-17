Norges Bank Invests $44.62 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,518,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,621,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

