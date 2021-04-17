Norges Bank Invests $45.18 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,640,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,176,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 238.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

