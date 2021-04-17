Norges Bank Invests $46.77 Million in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,675,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,774,000. Norges Bank owned 0.36% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

iQIYI stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

