Norges Bank Invests $46.85 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 615,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,850,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

